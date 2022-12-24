Hiring

The Public Service Commission of Canada (PSCC) said complaints about cronyism and other misconduct in hiring have increased by 14% in the past year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“As part of our mandate, we investigate external appointment processes to determine if an appointment was made on the basis of merit or if an error, an omission, or improper conduct affected the selection of the person appointed or proposed for appointment,” said the PSCC in its annual report tabled in Parliament. 

