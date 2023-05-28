Seniors on pier
Image courtesy of James Hose Jr on Unsplash

Statistics Canada released data showing retired people today are generally in a better financial position than they were 40 years ago. 

Happy retirement

Happy retirement 

This new information adds to previous studies, which showed seniors retiring now are the richest retirees in Canadian history, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Delby
Delby

Anything is possible on paper. More money is given but costs don't rise incrementally to cover expenses. Utilities rise, food, clothing etc. for everyone and seniors are no exception. My husband used to say that you can make math say anything you want it to. It's very manipulative.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This is garbage. Watch the food banks or see how many seniors are working as greeter or some other menial job to subsidize their meager pensions. With the Liberal government running this country headlong into financial ruin, their will be no help expected federally. Except, maybe, medical assistance in dying to reduce the number of retired persons.

Also, a 1984 income of $42,400 or a 2008 income of $55,200 had much greater buying power than it does today.

Report Add Reply
LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup] I don't know how you came up with these numbers, but I just stopped working at age 75 and my gross income will now be below $20,000 which I believe is the poverty line

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The numbers are taken directly from the article.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.