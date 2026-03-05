News

Canadian scientific journal failed to indicate 138 of its reports were fictional

The case of "Baby boy blue," published in the Paediatrics & Child Health journal, was admitted to be fictional a decade after publication — and the admission led to 137 others being classified the same way.
