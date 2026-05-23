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Canadian security agencies warn of possible attack on Jewish community

Richard Marceau, senior vice-president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs
Richard Marceau, senior vice-president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish AffairsCourtesy CPAC
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Centre For Israel And Jewish Affairs
Richard Marceau
Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi
B’nai Brith Canada
Muhammad Shahzeb Khana
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Western Standard
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