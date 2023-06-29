Sue Johanson

Sue Johanson is pictured in a scene from the documentary Sex With Sue, which looks back at her decades-long career as a sex expert and educator and her influence on sex education in the media.

 Courtesy W Network

Canadian television host Sue Johanson — who enraptured a generation with straightforward sex advice — is dead at 93. 

CBC News reported Thursday Johanson died in a long-term care home in Vaughan, ON, surrounded by her family. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

oh man I remember her on the radio in the 90's in Toronto.

