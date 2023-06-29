Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian television host Sue Johanson — who enraptured a generation with straightforward sex advice — is dead at 93.
CBC News reported Thursday Johanson died in a long-term care home in Vaughan, ON, surrounded by her family.
She was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and television show Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to successful American spinoff Talk Sex with Sue Johanson.
She was born in Toronto and began her career as a nurse. During the 1970s, she opened a birth control clinic at her daughter’s high school and ran it for almost two decades.
Sunday Night Sex Show premiered as a live call-in program on Toronto radio in 1984, with a TV version of it airing on W Network from 1996 to 2005. Talk Sex with Sue Johanson began in 2002 and concluded in 2008.
She offered people advice on topics from how to use a sex toy, ways to spice up the bedroom, and navigating the taboos of sex with her signature candour and humour.
The CBC provoked outrage in 2020 with an Instagram post telling Canadians how to go about choosing the right sex toy for themselves.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
oh man I remember her on the radio in the 90's in Toronto.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.