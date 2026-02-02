Canadian snowboarder dies after plunging into waterfall basin in Japan

A 39‑year‑old Canadian woman was killed while snowboarding off‑course at a ski resort in western Japan on Sunday afternoon, local authorities confirmed.According to police in Minamiuonuma City in Niigata Prefecture, the woman was riding at the Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski Resort, nestled on the slopes of Mount Hakkai, when she left the designated trail and plummeted into a waterfall basin.The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. Another foreign skier in the vicinity alerted resort staff after the Canadian woman veered off the marked route and disappeared from sight. Resort officials immediately contacted the local fire department, which dispatched search and rescue crews to the area.Due to difficult terrain and winter conditions, rescuers were unable to reach the woman for more than two hours, finally arriving at about 5:50 p.m. Firefighters worked into the evening, extracting her from the basin, but she was later pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby medical facility..Police said the fall likely occurred from a significant height in rugged off‑piste terrain, and that the victim suffered severe trauma in the plunge. An official cause of death has not yet been released pending further investigation by local authorities.Japanese ski resorts, especially in prefectures like Niigata, are known for deep powder and challenging terrain that draws international visitors each winter. But snowboarding and skiing outside established trails can expose riders to hidden hazards such as cliffs, basins, and waterfall drop‑offs that are not monitored by patrols.Consular officials from Canada have been notified, and the Canadian embassy in Japan is expected to provide assistance to the victim’s family and coordinate repatriation details.