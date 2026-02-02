News

Canadian snowboarder dies after plunging into waterfall basin in Japan

Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski Resort
Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski ResortCourtesy Powderhounds
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Japan
Cdnpoli
Snowboarding
Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski Resort

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news