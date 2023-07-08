Moon

Courtesy space.com

 By Dave Naylor

The Canadian Space Agency has allocated $65 million for a space car, as revealed by an internal audit. This represents over 40% of the total budget for moon exploration.

“Approximately $65 million is allocated to developing a Canadian lunar rover,” said an Audit of the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

So we have a "space agency" but not a functioning Army, Navy or Air Force. The needs of our armed forces are greater than a space car.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Let's send the Commies to Mars once we take back our freedom. They'll be happy and have nothing.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=fred+flintstone+car#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:a76af323,vid:skeg3Y6sptg

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.