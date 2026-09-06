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Canadian students face $31,700 annual cost as loan defaults rise

Students are seen walking at McGill University in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2023.
Students are seen walking at McGill University in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2023. Courtesy Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
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