Canadian taken hostage by Hamas declared dead

Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last known Canadian hostage held by terror group Hamas, has now been declared dead. She worked as a volunteer in Gaza teaching children English. It was revealed Thursday morning by a relative that Weinstein Haggai, 70, actually died the day she was captured, the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, per National Post. Her body remains in the Gaza Strip. Born in New York State, raised in Canada, and living with her husband in Israel, Weinstein Haggai held Canadian, Israeli and American citizenships.On the day of the Hamas invasion, she was at her home three kms from Nir Oz kibbutz, the Jewish community close to the Gaza border where Hamas attacked. While she was out for a walk with her husband Gadi Haggai, 73, they were shot by Hamas terrorists on motorcycles. She was less injured than her husband, and she texted her kibbutz community to get an ambulance on the way. But there was not enough time before more Hamas militants came. It was confirmed last week that her husband had died October 7, but relatives believed Weinstein Haggai was still alive and could be released.