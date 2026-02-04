Canadian Tate McRae cheers on Team USA

Tate McRae has betrayed Canada.Okay, not really — this is more of a subjective take, if you will, as she posted on Tuesday on her Instagram of a clip promoting the American Olympic team.The ad was pushing NBC's packed weekend schedule, with McRae skiing up to an owl to discuss the network's lineup, which included the Winter Olympics' Opening Ceremony in Milano Cortina.Some commenters were less than ecstatic with the promotion..McRae says in the clip she'd like to "meet Team USA and meet America's best skating for gold."Some questioned why she was doing this — since of course, she is Canadian, born in Calgary.A commenter, wrote, "the very american Tate mcrae 🇨🇦.""Uhh isn’t she Canadian?? What is she doing 💀😭," one user wrote, as reported by TMZ.Another added, "girl you’re canadian pls what is this."