Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

 Image courtesy CityNews

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called for Members of Parliament to speak out against the Union of Taxation Employees and the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s pay demands, which they say are "out of touch with reality."

“When Canadians are cutting back on groceries because of inflation, MPs absolutely cannot look taxpayers in the eyes and tell them to pay for huge raises in the bureaucracy,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF. “Union negotiators are demanding 30% pay hikes over three years and 14% annually when many Canadians are relying on food banks.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

G K
G K

Fire them all and start over.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Get rid of the union. If and when the CRA starts being effiecient and can prove that the money spent on wages is worth it. Then maybe look at 1 pr 2 percent increases till private sectors catch up.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Freeze wages for now and let eighty percent of the employees go thru attrition. In a few years we'll have it about right.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.