Children's' book on MAiD

 Photo courtesy Canada Unity

A children’s activity book on euthanasia funded by taxpayers is causing alarm now that it has become more widely known

In July, Canadian Virtual Hospice announced the publication of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Activity Book. “Created for young people who may have someone in their life who may have MAiD,” the CVH explained by tweet on July 26.

MAiD book
Step-by-step
Colouring book

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Indoctrination. Teach acceptance and treat as normal.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

This is not what tax payer money is supose to be used for.

This whole MAID thing is a disaster right from the start.

Big104
Big104

The Trudeau government is beyond disturbing!! UN/WEF depopulation Agenda.

Conservatives, Harper, got Canada into this mess, it's going to take someone with a big pair to get us out, or the West must separate!!

john.lankers
john.lankers

I've been thinking that too lately, he had every opportunity to fix the senate, appoint federal judges and fix the electoral system and now we're in the mess of our lifetime fighting for our survival, literally.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

The west must separate anyways! We will never get a fair deal from the east, NEVER! The only way for the west, Alberta and Saskatchewan, to succeed and be a free place is to separate and become a republic! There is no reason for Alberta or Sask to stay in communist Canada!

