A children’s activity book on euthanasia funded by taxpayers is causing alarm now that it has become more widely known
In July, Canadian Virtual Hospice announced the publication of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Activity Book. “Created for young people who may have someone in their life who may have MAiD,” the CVH explained by tweet on July 26.
The 26-page booklet paid for by Health Canada explains the procedure this way.
"A doctor or nurse practitioner (a nurse with special training) uses medicines to stop the person’s body from working…[so] the person dies."
"This is done in a way that does not hurt the person. The medicines help them feel comfortable and peaceful."
Later, the procedure is described in three steps:
- The first medicine makes the person feel very relaxed and fall asleep. They may yawn or snore or mumble.
- The second medicine causes a “coma” A coma looks like sleep but is much deeper than regular sleep. The person will not wake up or be bothered by noise or touch.
- The third medication makes the person’s lungs stop breathing and then their heart stops beating. Because of the coma, the person does not notice this happening and it does not hurt. When their heart and lungs stop working, their body dies. It will not start working again. This often happens in just a few minutes, but sometimes (rarely) it can take hours.
The booklet describes MAID as a last resort for adults with a condition that “hurts their body or their mind so much that it feels too hard to keep living.”
Strangely, the book says trying to talk people out of MAiD can be hard on their emotions, but in the same breath says people can’t change another’s mind or feelings.
"It can be very hard to hear other people disagree or even argue about MAiD. Sometimes people feel like they need to choose whose 'side' they’re on, or they feel bad about agreeing with one person and not another. They may feel stuck in the middle or wish they could fix it, even though no one can make another person change their mind or their feelings."
The book invites children to check boxes on where they would like to be when their loved receives MAiD.
If you are there in person, would you like to
- read them a message, poem, or short story?
- whisper something to them?
- hold their hand?
- give them something special?
- think or talk about time you spent together?
- give them a kiss goodbye (in person or by phone or video)?
- say a prayer or make a wish?
If the child chooses to be absent, the book offers suggestions to “make the person feel more comfortable when they’re having MAiD”. These include choosing a song to play for them, making them a bracelet, drawing a picture, sending a stuffed animal to be near the person, telling or reading them a story, or “writing or recording a message for them to hear (even if the person is not awake.”
Ceilidh Eaton Russell wrote the book for children aged 6 to 12. The McMaster University lecturer and consultant on grief in children. Russell also wrote the 2006 handbook Living Dying: A Guide for Adults Supporting Grieving Children and Teenagers, also available on the virtual hospice.
In the U.S., National Review criticized the book as one that “indoctrinates kids…into the medical killing fields.” Australian website BioEdge mentioned the book under the headline, “Normalising MAiD with colouring books for Canadian children.”
“It not only ends the life of despairing people who are abandoned by the “It’s your choice” deflection, but as this book illustrates, has the potential to seriously impact the emotional well-being of children in the family who watch as their loved one’s killing is discussed, planned, and executed. If I were a kid and that happened to somebody I loved, I’d never want to see a doctor again. Good grief,” Wesley J. Smith wrote for the National Review.
Some bureaucrats have said MAiD will save the young readers money by saddling with less public debt servicing cost the rest of their lives. In 2020, the Parliamentary Budget Office said MAiD provided a net savings for the health-care system by reducing the need for palliative care and “end of life” costs.
Indoctrination. Teach acceptance and treat as normal.
This is not what tax payer money is supose to be used for.
This whole MAID thing is a disaster right from the start.
The Trudeau government is beyond disturbing!! UN/WEF depopulation Agenda.
Conservatives, Harper, got Canada into this mess, it's going to take someone with a big pair to get us out, or the West must separate!!
I've been thinking that too lately, he had every opportunity to fix the senate, appoint federal judges and fix the electoral system and now we're in the mess of our lifetime fighting for our survival, literally.
The west must separate anyways! We will never get a fair deal from the east, NEVER! The only way for the west, Alberta and Saskatchewan, to succeed and be a free place is to separate and become a republic! There is no reason for Alberta or Sask to stay in communist Canada!
