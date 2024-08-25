Canadian think tank issues patient guide to navigate health care system

Canadian think tank SecondStreet.org launched a new resource on Tuesday to help Canadian patients with accessing health care — PatientOptions.ca. The new site helps patients learn about accessing health care in Canada’s public system and private options in Canada and abroad. “Canada desperately needs health reform to improve services for patients, but that takes time,” said SecondStreet.org president Colin Craig. “PatientOptions.ca is a tool that can help patients today. For example, the site includes tips on things people can try to help speed up their long wait for surgery in the public system. Alternatively, patients can also find info on where they can pay for private surgery and diagnostic scans instead of going abroad for surgery.”Questions answered on the public system includeHow do I find a family doctor in Canada?Can I use virtual health care solutions?How can I find wait times for walk-in clinics?How can I find wait times for emergency care at hospitals?The site has extensive advice on how to navigate the public system for complex procedures. The site says people need an advocate, whether the patient does it themselves or an external third-party does it, such as RCM Health Consultancy.Patients can ask to be put on a cancellation list, so that if someone cancels a procedure, the surgery can go to them instead. Patients should also take good notes at appointments.“Be sure to keep track of the date of each appointment, what was said, who said it, how long you were told it would take for your next appointment, follow-up items, date for surgery, a diagnostic scan, etc,” the site advises.The site referenced the case of Kelowna resident Joan Hama, who was put on a 32-week wait for a colonoscopy in her city instead of being referred down the road to Vernon for what was only a six-week wait.“Don’t assume that the health care system will proactively discuss all the options available to you,” the site says. “Be sure to ask if there are other health providers in the province that can provide an MRI faster, a more timely appointment with a specialist, faster surgery, etc. In some cases, you might even be able to travel to another province and receive the treatment there instead of waiting a long period locally.”A person out of options can always go to politicians or the media. One patient in Ontario, Bill Bagyan, was waiting more than 2.5 years for surgery, but finally got it five days after he went to the CBC with his story. In B.C., Devin Gallant had his surgery postponed four times, but after going to the media, he received surgery within one week.Information on private options includes a directory of clinics that provide surgery and diagnostic scans in Canada, information on the tax treatment of private health procedures, links to insurance companies that cover private care abroad, and more.To some extent, the sick can help themselves, the site says. “It is important for patients to play an active role in their health. Simply put, what can be done to mitigate health problems while you wait for care? Did your doctor recommend weight loss before surgery? Regular exercise? Improving your diet? Quit smoking?”