Col. Jeremy Hansen will become the first Canadian to travel around the moon in 2024, NASA has announced.

In the first mission to carry humans around the moon in more than 50 years, Hansen will join Artemis II which could take place as early as 2024.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

