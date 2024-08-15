News

Canadian Transportation Agency dodges court scrutiny over controversial COVID refund notice

Travellers walk through Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 16, 2021.
Travellers walk through Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 16, 2021.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Federal Court
Air Passenger Protection Regulations
Canadian Transportation Agency
COVID-19
Justice Elizabeth Walker

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news