Catherine Weber (left) Newell (right)

Catherine Weber (left) Newell (right) 

 Credit Doug Shaggy Smith (Reduxx)

Six years ago, Tiffany Newell, a 50-year-old former soccer player and triathlete, started to identify as a woman and in an apparent effort to make up for lost time, he has been breaking records set by female athletes at various track events, according to Blaze Media.

Last weekend, Newell took first place at the 2023 Canadian Masters Indoor Championship in Toronto, in the 50 to 54 age group for the women's 1,500-metre indoor race. 

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(6) comments

Unless & until the female athletes stand up for themselves & refuse to enable this foolishness to continue by refusing to compete I don’t feel sorry for them. How many times would it take for them to just stand still at the start line & let the trans guy run the race by himself, to end this. It works because they let it, instead of allowing these “athletes” to be laughed at & mocked.

The stupidity of typical Canadians just boggles the mind. It would make far too much sense to add a third class.

A real chump; I mean champ.

🤡🌏 I feel bad for the woman that have to put up with this garbage.

WTF? Pure comedy.

Sorry real girls, this is so stupid and you suffer for it. It's exactly like blood doping which is banned and disqualifies athletes. Back in your lane Newell, this ones double x only.

