Canadian Armed Forces

 Image courtesy CBC

Canadian soldiers have a special term they use to talk about extra equipment they purchase for themselves to add to what the Armed Forces provides. They call it “Gucci gear,” which comes from the fashion designer.

Soldier firing rocket launcher

Canadian troops in Latvia have been buying private equipment for their missions. They have purchased modern ballistic helmets with built-in hearing protection, rain gear, vests, belts for carrying supplies, and replacing poorly fitting body armour for female soldiers.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Canada is a joke due to this government.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

The world looks at Canada's PM as a joke

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I respect the men and women in the armed forces, it take a lot of balls to do what they do! But I do not know why they want to fight for a communist dictatorship! They should be coming back to Canada to fight against Black face pedophile Trudeaus communist dictatorship! Not doing his evil, and the Globalist parasites, bidding around the world!

abflower
abflower

Shame !!! Too many nights at a hotel for $6000 per

abflower
abflower

Shame on the PM. He is throwing millions and billions around but not properly supplying his own country’s troops!! SHAME!

