'Canadian' truck driver charged after 52 packages of cocaine and heroin seized at BC border

A 47-year-old "Canadian" truck driver is facing four drug trafficking and importation charges after border officers discovered 52 brick-shaped packages of suspected illegal drugs hidden in duffle bags inside a commercial truck at a British Columbia border crossing.Khushwinder Singh Gill was charged following an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region (FPPR) Drugs and Organized Crime unit.The investigation began Oct. 22, 2025, when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers stopped and searched a commercial truck and trailer at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon Port of Entry.During the inspection, officers discovered two duffle bags containing 52 brick-shaped packages of suspected controlled substances.Police allege Gill was attempting to bring cocaine and heroin into Canada.Gill was arrested by the RCMP's FPPR Drugs and Organized Crime Group 6 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.Following a year-long investigation, charges were approved in BC Provincial Court on Oct. 19.Gill faces four charges, including importation of cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, importation of heroin and possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking..CBSA officials credited the seizure to the vigilance of border officers and cooperation with federal police.“Stopping illicit drugs at the border takes constant vigilance, and our border officers at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon Port of Entry delivered,” said David Lee, director of the CBSA's Pacific Highway District.“This significant seizure reflects the strong partnership between the CBSA and the RCMP. Together, we are helping protect communities in Canada from drug trafficking.”RCMP officials said the investigation highlights the importance of coordinated enforcement efforts to prevent illegal drugs from entering the country.“This investigation and its result demonstrate the positive impact of our coordinated efforts with the CBSA to stop the flow of drugs into Canada through our land borders,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Kimura of the RCMP FPPR Drugs and Organized Crime unit.Authorities did not disclose the total weight or estimated street value of the seized drugs.