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'Canadian' truck driver charged after 52 packages of cocaine and heroin seized at BC border

'Canadian' truck driver charged after 52 packages of cocaine and heroin seized at BC border
'Canadian' truck driver charged after 52 packages of cocaine and heroin seized at BC borderRCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Canada Border Services Agency
Khushwinder Singh Gill
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Western Standard
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