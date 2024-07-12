News

Canadian university profs seek registry exemption of links to China Communist Party agents

University faculty seek exemption on law requiring registry of links to China Communist Party agents
University faculty seek exemption on law requiring registry of links to China Communist Party agentsWiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
University Of British Columbia
China Communist Party
Blacklock’s Reporter
Canadian Association Of University Teachers
Bill C-70, An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference
Security and Intelligence Service

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news