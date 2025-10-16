News

Canadian veteran challenges police lockdown powers in Ontario Court of Appeal

Master Warrant Officer Jeff Evely (Ret’d) with his son and daughter
Master Warrant Officer Jeff Evely (Ret’d) with his son and daughter (Photo courtesy of Jeff Evely)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Chris Fleury
Jccf
National War Memorial
2022 Freedom Convoy
Jeff Evely

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news