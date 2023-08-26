Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Ten Canadian veterans living with chronic pain completed the second annual Military Veterans Alpine Challenge in Whistler, BC.
“What sets the Alpine Challenge apart from other events is the training and preparation we provide to participants prior to the hike,” said former Centre of Excellence Advisory Council of Veterans chair Tom Hoppe in a press release.
“Our focus is on helping the Veterans develop strategies for managing their chronic pain, applying the skills they developed in the military to new goals and life experiences.”
The Alpine Challenge is a seven-kilometre hike organized by the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence (CPCOE) with the goal of equipping veterans with education and training to manage their chronic pain and to bring awareness to the issue.
The CPCOE said one-fifth of Canadians are affected by chronic pain and recent data shows veterans suffer at twice that rate. It said those living with chronic pain have to navigate a myriad of physical, cognitive, emotional, social and environmental factors which contribute to their condition.
Veterans often struggle with military mindset and purpose after being discharged and face the challenge of how their mission and team-oriented outlook applies to life beyond service. By creating parallels between life during and after service, the identity education involved for participants is about encouraging them to live with a renewed sense of purpose and equipping them with the tools they need to do so.
“The Alpine Challenge provides individual participants with a goal to work towards and a reason to challenge themselves,” said CPCOE Director of Operations Paul Roos.
“The highlight, along with my experience, was the renewed sense of camaraderie among everyone who participated.”
CPCOE said additional participants who work in chronic pain management-related fields joined the hike to learn about the experiences of veterans and provide their knowledge on this ailment, safe movement, nutrition and other topics to improve their quality of life.
It said the Alpine Challenge is one aspect of the work it does to support veterans across Canada, with other aspects including a research mandate to improve the understanding of veteran-specific chronic pain and mobilizing findings and recommendations to help them manage it and reconnect with life.
“Transitioning out of active service is extremely difficult for Veterans, so it is a really impactful event that brings a sense of comradeship, community, and challenge back into the lives of those who participate,” said Hoppe.
