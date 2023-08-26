Veterans' hike

Military veterans living with chronic pain from across Canada completed the second annual Military Veterans Alpine Challenge on Saturday in Whistler, BC. 

 Courtesy GNW

Ten Canadian veterans living with chronic pain completed the second annual Military Veterans Alpine Challenge in Whistler, BC. 

“What sets the Alpine Challenge apart from other events is the training and preparation we provide to participants prior to the hike,” said former Centre of Excellence Advisory Council of Veterans chair Tom Hoppe in a press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.