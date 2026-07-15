Canadian woman in ICE custody after allegedly slapping teen over Trump-themed clothing

CALGARY — A Canadian woman currently living in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment after she allegedly confronted and slapped a teenager at a Jersey Shore beach over clothing the teen wore that showed support for President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, was arrested Monday following an investigation into an incident that occurred July 3 in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.According to the court documents, Tracey allegedly recorded herself approaching a group of four teenage girls on the boardwalk and began yelling at two of them over their Trump- and ICE-themed sweatpants.Authorities allege Tracey then struck one of the girls in the body and slapped her across the face.The girl was not injured.Video surveillance footage of the incident captured the assault before Tracey left the scene.She was later identified by police through social media and passport records, and authorities obtained an arrest warrant.The 33-year-old Canadian later turned herself in to authorities.She has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment and obstruction.The New York Post reports Tracey entered the US using a passport in 2024 and had been living in Asbury Park, NJ, with her husband — who has been identified as Matthew Geroni..After Tracey’s arrest, Geroni posted a video on TikTok asking for legal assistance.“My wife is being detained by ICE, she’s in Ocean County jail right now,” Geroni said.“ICE is coming there to pick her up. I need an immigration lawyer, I need help. I don’t know what to do.”Geroni, a US citizen who routinely posts videos mocking Republicans, said he married Tracey “a little over three years ago,” and added his main concern was for his wife's safety and well-being, regardless of whether she was ultimately deported to Canada.Geroni also shared a follow-up video on TikTok Tuesday as his attempt to reach out to any news outlets, particularly ones in New Jersey, that "want to hear their story." “I’m just doing anything I can to get her story heard and bring any help and attention to her situation, so I can get her released, even if that means back to Canada,” he said in the video.“My main goal is the safety and well-being of my wife. I don’t care what your opinions are of me or the situation — that’s kind of irrelevant. All that matters is her safety and her well-being.”Geroni captioned the video by asking viewers to like, share and repost it in an effort to bring attention to the situation..He also did not address Tracey’s alleged assault of the teenage girl during the video but claimed the whole situation was being taken out of context, adding police told his wife to leave the boardwalk after the alleged assault because they didn’t have enough to charge her.Tracey later turned herself over to police after an arrest warrant was issued and is currently being held at the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark, NJ.She is scheduled to appear in court on August 4.