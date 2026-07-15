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Canadian woman in ICE custody after allegedly slapping teen over Trump-themed clothing

A Canadian woman currently living in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment after she allegedly confronted and slapped a teenager at a Jersey Shore beach over clothing the teen wore that showed support for President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
A Canadian woman currently living in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment after she allegedly confronted and slapped a teenager at a Jersey Shore beach over clothing the teen wore that showed support for President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).WS Canva
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Donald Trump
Usa
Ice
New Jersey
Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Kaitlyn Tracey
Matthew Geroni
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