News

Canadian woman who died on Australian beach surrounded by dingoes identified as native of Campbell River

Piper James of Campbell River B.C. has been identified as the 19 year old Canadian who's body was found surrounded by dingoes on beach in Australia
Piper James of Campbell River B.C.
Piper James of Campbell River B.C.news.com.au
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Australia
Campbell River
Canadian Woman
Dingoes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news