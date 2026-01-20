Canadian woman who died on Australian beach surrounded by dingoes identified as native of Campbell River

Australian news outlets have named the 19 year old Canadian woman who tragically died as Campbell River, B.C., native Piper James.The incident first came to light as Queensland police released a statement saying that a 19 year old woman's body had been found on a beach on the island of K’gari, surrounded by dingoes, in the early hours of Monday morning.James had been working in a backpackers hostel on the island when she told a friend she was travelling with that she was going for a swim at around 5 am.Police are still unsure how James died but have since confirmed that she had sustained "defensive wounds," most likely from some kind of interaction with the dingoes.Wide Bay District Inspector Paul Algie says that despite this, the cause of death is still unconfirmed and that it is too early to speculate on the cause of death before a post-mortem has been completed.“We simply can’t confirm whether this young lady drowned or died as a result of being attacked by dingoes,” said Algie.Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are providing consular assistant to James' family, but are unable to provide any further details due to privacy concerns.