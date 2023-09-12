Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich said she has zero regrets. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford, co-drafter of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, made strong statements on a video shown in court Tuesday about “government overreach” in invoking the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy. 

Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are in their sixth day of trial, facing charges of mischief, intimidation, obstruction, and counseling to commit the same crimes not committed. Barber is also facing a charge of counselling to breach a court order. 

