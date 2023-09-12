Former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford, co-drafter of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, made strong statements on a video shown in court Tuesday about “government overreach” in invoking the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are in their sixth day of trial, facing charges of mischief, intimidation, obstruction, and counseling to commit the same crimes not committed. Barber is also facing a charge of counselling to breach a court order.
Sgt. Joanne Pilotte continued her show of evidence in the voir dire, or mini-trial within a trial, Tuesday in court. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey will determine if this evidence is admissible, and if so, it will be entered as an exhibit into the trial evidence.
“We have not yet been told by the Crown how it relates to the elements of any of the offences with which Tamara Lich has been charged,” tweeted The Democracy Fund (TDF). “Presumably that will become clear as the Crown develops its case, provided the Crown convinces the Court that this video should be admitted as evidence.”
A February 14, 2022, press conference featuring Peckford was shown in court Tuesday, where he introduced Lich as “one of the great leaders of the convoy.” Peckford was one of the writers of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Peckford called the Emergencies Act, which went into effect later that same evening, an “overreach,” and remarked it would be the first time in history the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act.
“We don’t do this kind of thing in Canada,” he said. "We have tried very hard to ensure we are doing things peacefully."
“It is my understanding that the federal government hasn't reached out once to the trucker's convoy,” Peckford continued. “It doesn’t make sense. How could they not have engaged in dialogue?”
On the video, he also mentioned Ontario just declared a state of emergency and wonders aloud “if it's being done in collusion to help build legitimacy for the government's fear campaigns,” wrote TDF.
“[Peckford] talks about creating the Charter in this city 40 years ago, and government moving to squish rights, the Charter should stand the trust of time and protect the people,” TDF continued. “They have to demonstrably justify their actions even if Section 1 applies; he doesn't think it does.”
“I, as a citizen, and as a person who was involved in the creation of the Charter, must take issue with what is an action against the people of this nation through the EA,” Peckford said. “[I] will actively argue against any such measure being passed.”
“[It’s like] killing a fly with a sledgehammer.”
"We want to know where every single member stands,” he said. “We are at a very historic moment in our history to see this enacted against peaceful demonstration.”
In the video, Lich addresses first Canadians and then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
She warned people the Charter is “being used against them when it was made to protect them” and that her feet are “planted” and will “remain peaceful.”
“Remember, just following orders has always been used as an excuse by those ignoring their moral intuition,” she said. “To all Canadians, we love you all.”
She said though sometimes Canadians disagree, “that is normal in a democracy.”
“Be strong. Love will always defeat hate. Hold the line,” Lich said. “Truckers, do not give in to fear and threats. Your courage has exceeded our expectations and inspired an international movement.”
Finally, Lich directed her comments to Trudeau.
“First of all we are not afraid,” Lich said. “Our resolve strengthens and the importance of our mission becomes clearer.”
“No matter what you do,” Lich told the prime minister, “we will hold the line.”
A video of Lich’s arrest, posted February 17 2022, shows her saying “hold the line” in response to another protester saying the same phrase as she was handcuffed by police.
Lich appeared in footage of a press conference from February 2022 where she emphasized the need to remain peaceful.
Lich spoke about the “movement” growing in Canada and across the world,” and attributed it to “common people [who are] tired of the mandates and restrictions on their lives that now seem to be doing more harm than good.”
“Average, peace-loving and law abiding citizens from all walks of life, who are fed up with being disrespected and bullied by our government."
She said the federal government must end mandates and pointed out that Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Norway, Finland, Ireland, and Switzerland have already removed their covid-related restrictions.
“[Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has taken leadership” as the first provincial leader to end mandates, she said.
“We are therefore calling on all levels of government in Canada to end all COVID mandates and restrictions. We will continue our protest until we see a clear plan for their elimination,” Lich said.
Lich pointed out that despite this, the federal government had not agreed to meet with the convoy leaders. “Instead, they are using you, the media, to portray us as racists, misogynists, and even terrorists.”
"Let me assure the people of Ottawa that we have no intent to stay one day longer than necessary. Our departure will be based on the prime minister doing what is right ending all mandates and restrictions on our freedoms."
Another video from the same date shows the arrest of Barber. “Post this to social media right away,” he said as police handcuffed him.
Daniel Bulford, former RCMP and liaison to OPS, OPP, RCMP and Parliamentary PS, spoke in further press conference footage from February, 2022.
Bulford said after 15 years of service, he is “keenly familiar” with “tactical planning” and “what is happening right now [...] with the heavy police presence.”
“[But] there is no need for alarm,” he said, and the safety of the truckers, the public, police and emergency services were his “paramount” priority.
“[My concern is with] groups deliberately instigating conflict with the convoy to discredit the convoy movement.”
Bulford said in the video he resigned from the RCMP over vaccine mandates.
