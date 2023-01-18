Olympics

Canadians are ambivalent about hosting future world sporting events, says in-house research by the Department of Canadian Heritage. Mixed views included complaints that events like the Olympics are “corrupt” and a waste of money, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“There is no clear consensus among respondents who believe large scale international sporting events will be fairly or very valuable to Canadians in the future,” said a report Future Of Sport Public Opinion Research. “In fact, the single largest proportion of respondents, 38%, don’t know how these events will offer value to Canadians,” it added.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These huge sporting events are nothing but money laundering schemes, government(taxpayers) pay for them, will multinational corporations reap the profits, for the duration of the event people who need to get to work are stuck in long traffic jams while dignitaries and politicians have designated lanes to whisk them to and from events unencumbered by the peasants trying to make a living, afterwards the taxpayer is left with a few buildings and a massive multi billion dollar debt.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The Vancouver Olympics were a disaster for my own personal life during a critical time as a young man. That is the start of the housing crisis in British Columbia and I am dead set against these globalist vanity projects that disrupt the lives of the local people that have to live through it and deal with the aftermath of higher taxes and lack of housing affordability. All this for a two week party for Claus and the gang at our expense. Hell no!

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

We've got veterans and general public living on our streets yet these cold hearted politicians want to spend billions of dollars to host games.

Free Canada
Free Canada

I love sports. But these massive events seem to just cost tax payers billions and billions. ThenCalgary Olympics made money. But what about others. People have no confidence in current leaders. Corruption is off the charts. Let’s fix our country, then maybe we can thing about world sport events.

