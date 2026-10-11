Canadians are tipping less, and service staff have noticed

A new report on the state of tipping in Canada shows that Canadians' willingness to engage with the practice is dwindling.The 2026 State of Tipping in Canada Report, commissioned by hospitality company Actual, shows that, across the board, Canadians are tipping less and less often."Sixty-seven percent of tipped workers say the amount they receive in tips has decreased over the past two years," the report reads."This is not a minor shift. For an industry where tip payments make up a meaningful part of take-home pay, a two-year decline of this size affects real people's ability to cover real bills."The study, conducted by the Canadian polling firm the Angus Reid Institute, shows that it's not just overall tip amounts that are down but overall willingness to tip as well.Tip fatigue, as it's been coined, has grown steadily over the years, especially in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, when tipping culture expanded significantly.Before the pandemic it was rare to be prompted for a tip anywhere other than a sit-down restaurant, but the implementation of tip prompts at fast food locations, takeout counters, and other similar businesses has left Canadians feeling cynical towards the practice.This broadening of tipping culture has also had a profoundly negative effect on those who relay on tips as the main part of their income."Nearly half of tipped workers, 43%, say they rely on tips to cover essential expenses like rent, groceries, and bills. That number climbs even higher in BC and Atlantic Canada, where 51% of workers say the same," says the report..As a result of Canadians being constantly prompted for tips for services that historically didn't justify one, many are now less willing to tip for services that historically relied on the gratuities to survive.Unsurprisingly Actual, the hospitality company that funded the report argues that many hospitality workers feel that customers don't fully understand their impact when they select the "No Tip" option."One of the widest gaps in the data is around customer awareness. Only 15% of hospitality workers believe customers understand the financial impact of not tipping. Forty-one percent say customers understand little or nothing about it at all."The report also highlights how tipping encourages better service, and hospitality workers themselves agree that tipping should be tied to quality of service, not simply guaranteed regardless of customer experience."Seventy-six percent say tipping incentivizes better service, while only 6% say it hurts service. And 62% say tips should be tied to the quality of service they provide, not simply calculated as a flat percentage of the bill."Despite this feeling from the industry, the massive drop in tipping numbers doesn't seem likely to improve as Canadians continue to struggle to pay their bills.As a result of this, Canadians are eating out less, and when they do, they're far more conscious about overall cost, meaning that tips are no longer seen as a reflection of the quality of service but as a cost incurred only because of societal convention.