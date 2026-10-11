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Canadians are tipping less, and service staff have noticed

67% of hospitality workers say they have seen a decrease in their tip amounts over the last year as Canadian attitudes towards the practice have deteriorated
Attitudes of Canadians towards tipping are souring as the service industry reports across the board decline in tipping
Attitudes of Canadians towards tipping are souring as the service industry reports across the board decline in tippingWS Files
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Tipping
Service Industries
Hospitality Industry
fast-food restaurants
Tipping Culture
State of Tipping in Canada Report
Canadian Tipping Culture
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