Canadians increasingly blame the Trudeau government’s deficit spending for inflation and not the Ukrainian war, Bank of Canada (BoC) research showed.

The survey revealed that Canadians expect government overspending to increase prices for years.

Free Canada
Free Canada

People don’t trust anything the B of C says. Ask Putin for advice on controlling inflations because Russia has no inflation. LOL.

Russia has cheap energy and no carbon tax. Russia has a balanced budget. No western sanction has hurt Russia. Russia said fine we will do business with China and Brazil and Africa. In reality, inflation is all about policy. If you over tax, then spend money on things that produce nothing like gov EE and wars you get inflation. Poilievre understand this issue perfectly. We have 2 more years of massive JT pain ahead. The only consolation to the JT pain is that finally JT policies are not just hurting the west, they are hurting the east too. Finally Liberal voters are feeling the pain of JT corruption and incompetence.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Inflation is the result of the Federal Lieberals massive Deficit Spending . . . in just 8 years they have more than Doubled Canada's National DEBT.

Interestingly the Last PM to do that was Justin's marxist Father . . . in the years before the 1981 Crash!

eldon628
eldon628

Getting rid of the middle class. Bankrupting the country and turning it over to the WEF is the goal. Our problem in Canada is a compromised police force and military. Oh, let's not forget an overly compromised judicial system.

Goose
Goose

Canadians would be correct.

Raz
Raz

Inflation is a tax on the working class, even when the 'select few' Canadians aren't blaming inflation on deficit spending!

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

“When do you expect high government spending will stop affecting inflation?” I agree with inflation cause by government sentiment, but what a leading question. You can get almost any survey results you want based on how you word the questions, and this is a horrible example of that.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Good. Its beyond time that Canadians figured this out. Now lets put conservative government back in place

