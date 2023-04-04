Canadians increasingly blame the Trudeau government’s deficit spending for inflation and not the Ukrainian war, Bank of Canada (BoC) research showed.
The survey revealed that Canadians expect government overspending to increase prices for years.
“Most consumers think the Bank’s ability to get inflation back to target is hampered by high government spending and challenges with supply chains,” the BoC said yesterday in a Survey of Consumer Expectations.
“Consumers think high government spending will affect inflation for longer than supply chain issues will,” the report added.
Asked, “When do you expect high government spending will stop affecting inflation?” consumers surveyed said they anticipated the impact of federal deficits would persist for at least two years.
A third, 33%, said “more than five years.”
“High inflation and rising interest rates are putting pressure on consumers, particularly on mortgage holders,” wrote researchers.
“In response, consumers expect to spend less on discretionary services such as travel, restaurant meals, and other social activities.”
The BoC and department of Finance have predicted a recession this year.
Consumers agreed.
“Most Canadians see a recession as the most likely scenario for the economy in the next 12 months,” said Expectations.
“Many are uncertain about where the economy and labour market are going,” wrote researchers.
“Consumers who are more uncertain are planning to spend less and save more as a precaution.”
Findings were based on BoC questionnaires with consumers nationwide from January 27 to February 16.
Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the cabinet in its latest budget on March 28 predicted a half-trillion worth of yearly federal spending will become normalized beginning in 2024.
Public debt charges next year will account for 11% of tax revenues, by the department of Finance estimate.
Debt charges by 2027 are predicted to eclipse $50 billion annually, almost twice Parliament's spending on Employment Insurance.
The debt-to-GDP ratio of 42%, a formula favoured by cabinet, is expected to increase this year though Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had called it “a line we will not cross.”
“This is our fiscal anchor, a line we will not cross,” Freeland told reporters on April 7, 2022.
“That will ensure our finances remain sustainable for so long as it remains unbreached.”
The debt-to-GDP ratio was 30% in 2019.
“On this point, let me be very clear,” Freeland earlier told the Commons.
“We are absolutely determined that our debt-to-GDP radio must continue to decline. Our pandemic deficits are and must continue to be reduced.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
People don’t trust anything the B of C says. Ask Putin for advice on controlling inflations because Russia has no inflation. LOL.
Russia has cheap energy and no carbon tax. Russia has a balanced budget. No western sanction has hurt Russia. Russia said fine we will do business with China and Brazil and Africa. In reality, inflation is all about policy. If you over tax, then spend money on things that produce nothing like gov EE and wars you get inflation. Poilievre understand this issue perfectly. We have 2 more years of massive JT pain ahead. The only consolation to the JT pain is that finally JT policies are not just hurting the west, they are hurting the east too. Finally Liberal voters are feeling the pain of JT corruption and incompetence.
Inflation is the result of the Federal Lieberals massive Deficit Spending . . . in just 8 years they have more than Doubled Canada's National DEBT.
Interestingly the Last PM to do that was Justin's marxist Father . . . in the years before the 1981 Crash!
Getting rid of the middle class. Bankrupting the country and turning it over to the WEF is the goal. Our problem in Canada is a compromised police force and military. Oh, let's not forget an overly compromised judicial system.
Canadians would be correct.
Inflation is a tax on the working class, even when the 'select few' Canadians aren't blaming inflation on deficit spending!
“When do you expect high government spending will stop affecting inflation?” I agree with inflation cause by government sentiment, but what a leading question. You can get almost any survey results you want based on how you word the questions, and this is a horrible example of that.
Good. Its beyond time that Canadians figured this out. Now lets put conservative government back in place
