Canadians' concerns about immigration levels on the rise

A recent federal report reveals a significant shift in public opinion on immigration quotas, with a growing number of Canadians expressing concerns about the number of immigrants entering the country. Blacklock's Reporter says according to a Department of Immigration memo, 35% of Canadians believe that the current number of immigrants is "too many," a 13-percentage-point increase between March and November 2023.“This is the most concern about the rate of immigration to Canada that we have seen in nearly 20 years and appears to be tied to increased concern about immigration’s impact on housing and public services in Canada,” said the report.This trend is most pronounced in Ontario, where 51% of residents feel that there are too many immigrants in the province. Concerns about the impact of immigration on housing prices and public services are driving this sentiment, with 56% of Canadians worried about the pressure on housing prices and 59% concerned about the strain on public services.The Department of Immigration last year counted 471,550 immigrants let into Canada under federal quotas. The number was in addition to 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 recipients of foreign study permits.Immigration Minister Marc Miller has stated that Canada must continue to accept more immigrants, citing the need for growth and an "open country" policy. However, the report's findings suggest that many Canadians disagree, with a majority supporting reduced immigration quotas. The issue has sparked debate in the Commons, with a recent motion to revise immigration quotas passing by a narrow margin.