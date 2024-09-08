Canadians continue to tune out conventional TV

Conventional television in Canada continues to struggle, with revenues and viewership both on a downward trajectory, according to recent data from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Blacklock's Reporter says last year, English-language TV revenues fell by 7%, from $1.2 billion to $1.1 billion.“Conventional television continued to operate at a loss in 2023,” stated the CRTC's report Annual Highlights Of The Broadcasting Sector. The industry recorded a profit margin of negative 30.5% before interest and taxes, reflecting the ongoing financial challenges faced by traditional TV networks.Viewership has also been on a steady decline. The report noted that the number of hours Canadians spend watching television has dropped by 28% over the past decade.These figures align with previous warnings from the country’s largest private networks. Bell Media, which operates the CTV network, highlighted the dire situation in a 2022 submission to the Senate transport and communications committee, noting that local stations had not been profitable for years.“Local media in Canada is in crisis,” Bell wrote, pointing out that combined annual advertising revenues for local television and radio stations had dropped by approximately $700 million between 2010 and 2019. “In fact, local private television has been unprofitable every year since 2013, with a cumulative pre-tax loss of nearly $1.5 billion by the end of broadcast year 2021,” Bell management added.Corus Entertainment Inc., which operates the Global network, echoed these concerns, declaring in 2022 that the industry was “on the brink,” despite receiving $103.6 million in pandemic relief payments. “Our ability to provide local, fact-based news in large parts of the country, in small markets, in places like the English-language minority community in Montréal, it all teeters on the brink,” testified Troy Reeb, executive vice president at Corus, before the Senate committee. “The status quo is not sustainable,” he added, warning that “the future of an entire Canadian industry is hanging in the balance.”The CRTC had already forecasted this decline in a 2022 report, giving the industry three years to either adapt or fail. “The next three years will determine whether the Canadian broadcasting system survives,” said the report The State Of The Canadian Program Rights Market. It highlighted that online advertising revenue surpassed TV ad sales for the first time in 2013, further eroding the financial foundation of traditional media.The report also suggested that if a strong private Canadian broadcasting sector is considered to be in the public interest, new structural measures should be implemented to incentivize and prioritize Canadian content without restricting the entry of foreign services..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.