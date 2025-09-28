Canadians divided on first major projects; many call for more oil and gas focus

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s unveiling of the first five “national interest” major projects is drawing mixed reactions from Canadians, with many expressing concern that oil and gas development is being overlooked.A new Angus Reid Institute survey shows 44% of Canadians are satisfied with the projects, which include two in British Columbia and one each in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, though only 9% are “completely” satisfied. Another 32% are dissatisfied, while 24% remain unsure. Satisfaction is fairly consistent nationwide, ranging from 38% in Manitoba to 46% in B.C., with Atlantic Canadians more positive at 54%.Among those dissatisfied, the top concern is the absence of an oil and gas pipeline (43%). Overall, 57% say the government should spend more effort fast-tracking oil and gas development. Conservatives are strongest on this point, with 85% calling for more focus, joined by 45% of Liberal voters..On other issues, Canadians give Carney mixed marks. He receives positive assessments for improving relations with non-U.S. trade partners (56%), removing interprovincial trade barriers (46%) and strengthening the armed forces (45%). Views are split on handling trade negotiations with Donald Trump (44% positive, 46% negative) and increasing private investment (31% positive, 35% negative). More negative ratings come on reducing immigration (30% positive, 47% negative), cutting spending on government operations (25% positive, 48% negative), and improving housing affordability (20% positive, 59% negative).Partisan differences are clear: just 28% of Conservative voters are satisfied with the project list, compared with 66% of Liberals. Overall, half of Canadians say they approve of Carney’s leadership so far, and opinions are evenly split on whether the major projects should be fast-tracked..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.