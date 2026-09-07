Canadians divided over $81.8 billion military spending plan

Canadians are split over Ottawa's plan to spend $81.8 billion on national defence over five years, with supporters pointing to sovereignty and national security while critics say affordability and housing should take priority, according to Privy Council research.“Reactions were mixed,” said the federal focus group report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.Participants were told the federal government planned to spend $81.8 billion over five years on defence and were asked whether they considered it an appropriate priority.Those supporting the plan “emphasized the importance of strengthening Canada’s ability to defend its sovereignty,” researchers wrote.Blacklock's Reporter said others questioned whether Ottawa should commit that much money to the military while Canadians face economic pressures.“For those who expressed reservations about the investment, competing domestic priorities were cited as more pressing, particularly the cost of living and housing affordability,” said the report.The research was conducted by Toronto polling firm The Strategic Counsel under a $1.6 million federal contract. The report was dated March 31.Researchers said more participants ultimately supported the defence spending than opposed it, though some remained undecided.Supporters cited Canada's vast geography, natural resources and the need to strengthen national security.Opponents were concerned about the size of the $81.8 billion commitment, particularly at a time when households are dealing with economic pressures.Other participants said they supported improving Canada's military but wanted more details about where the money would go before deciding whether the spending was justified.“A few took a more nuanced view, expressing that while they supported the overall goal of strengthening Canada’s national defence, more information was required regarding how this money would be spent before they could determine whether they supported or opposed this action,” said the report..Participants also questioned how quickly Canadians would see results from the additional spending and how Ottawa would determine whether taxpayers were receiving value for money.“Asked whether they had any concerns about the strategy, a number questioned how long it would take to realize tangible outcomes as well as what metrics would be implemented to ensure funds were being spent effectively,” researchers wrote.Some participants also expressed concern Canada could become increasingly defence-oriented as military spending rises around the world.The federal government's defence contracting is to be overseen by the newly created Defence Investment Agency.Doug Guzman, a Toronto banker appointed as the agency's $679,100-a-year chair, acknowledged during April 27 testimony before the Commons defence committee that he had previously dealt with defence contractors but denied it posed a conflict.“If I have the experience and ability to help our country, then I feel an obligation to do so,” Guzman testified. “My 35-year business career has not centred on procurement, but it has featured leadership of new organizations.”Conservative MP James Bezan questioned Guzman about companies he had previously advised.“Which companies?” asked Bezan.“I don’t know if it’s a public matter,” replied Guzman.“It is a public matter if you’re awarding contracts to companies that you’ve actually advised,” said Bezan.“They were large Canadian companies, large U.S. primes, over the course of a 30-year business career,” Guzman replied.