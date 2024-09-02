Canadians endure hours-long wait times to reach CRA agents

Canadians attempting to contact the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face frustrating wait times of up to four hours before speaking to an agent, according to internal government research. Blacklock's Reporter says this revelation comes as part of a broader examination of the CRA's responsiveness, highlighting growing dissatisfaction among taxpayers.The research, conducted by Sage Research Corporation of Burlington, Ontario, involved nine focus groups and cost the CRA $87,976. The report, titled Contact Centre Focus Groups, aimed to understand Canadians' experiences when contacting the CRA. One key finding was the prolonged wait times, which were a major source of frustration for those seeking assistance."Lengthy times waiting on hold were a major driver of dissatisfaction when calling the Agency," the report noted, adding that "it was common for participants to mention wait times of one to four hours."The long wait times often exacerbated frustration, particularly when subsequent interactions with CRA agents did not meet expectations. "Not only is the wait time itself annoying, but it can also amplify dissatisfaction if a subsequent part of the call does not go well, e.g., the front-line agent does not handle the call well or the call is dropped and one must call back," the report added.Taxpayers suggested that a reasonable wait time would be between 20 and 30 minutes. However, even those who managed to reach an agent were often left unsatisfied, with some participants reporting that they received inaccurate or incomplete information.These findings echo concerns raised in a 2017 Auditor General's report, Call Centres, which criticized the CRA for providing slow and inaccurate service. The audit, which involved auditors posing as taxpayers, found that CRA agents provided incorrect information nearly 30% of the time.In addition to phone delays, taxpayers who contact the CRA via email are also facing significant wait times. According to a response to an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons on May 13, the average wait time for an email response has ballooned to 57 days, double the 28-day average in 2019. The CRA did not provide a reason for the increase."Eighty percent of the Agency’s responses are customized to individual taxpayers and therefore require a careful and thorough investigation and analysis before being written," the CRA stated in its response.The figures were disclosed at the request of Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, Ont.), who inquired about the average response times for written and electronic correspondence with the CRA..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.