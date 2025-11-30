Canadians favour limiting foreign ownership of critical resources even if development slows

Three-in-five Canadians say protecting sovereignty over critical resources is more important than accelerating development, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.The survey comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government moves to expand the Major Projects Office list, targeting faster development of key resources including oil and gas, copper, nickel, and other critical minerals. With billions of dollars needed to advance many projects, the question of where that money should come from is gaining urgency.Nearly 60% of Canadians say the country should limit foreign investment in these resources, while 25% would welcome it. Even among those open to foreign ownership, only 35% would allow it without restrictions on what resources could be accessed.The findings reflect Ottawa’s cautious approach, such as its recent scrutiny of British mining company Anglo American’s proposed purchase of Teck Resources. Officials are demanding the combined company remain in Canada and under Canadian regulations.Survey respondents also identified countries they would bar from ownership in critical resources. Russia topped the list with 69% supporting restrictions, followed by North Korea at 67%, Iran at 60%, and China at 59%. Notably, 37% of Canadians would restrict U.S. investment, amid ongoing trade negotiations and lingering tensions over tariffs.