News

Canadians favour limiting foreign ownership of critical resources even if development slows

Demonstrators gather at the Alberta Legislature to call for completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project in 2018. BC’s NDP government battled the Alberta NDP government of Rachel Notley, and now a second dispute over an oil pipeline is heating up.
Demonstrators gather at the Alberta Legislature to call for completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project in 2018. BC’s NDP government battled the Alberta NDP government of Rachel Notley, and now a second dispute over an oil pipeline is heating up.Image courtesy of Alberta government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
Major Projects Office

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news