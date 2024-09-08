Canadians fear climate change could trigger food shortages

Canadians are increasingly worried that climate change may lead to future food shortages, according to new in-house research by the Privy Council, despite the fact that Canada has been self-sufficient in food production since Confederation and ranks among the world’s top food exporters."A number [of participants] worried that more unpredictable weather patterns and extreme temperatures could ultimately result in the destabilization of food production in Canada, leading to food shortages in the decades to come," the report stated. Blacklock's Reporter says the findings are based on focus group data gathered under an $814,741 contract with Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel.Researchers asked participants whether they were concerned about the impacts of climate change on food security but did not disclose that Canada produces more than enough food to meet its own needs. "Asked whether they were worried about the impacts of climate change on their own communities, a large number indicated they were," noted the report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.The study found that most participants viewed climate change as a significant threat, with many believing its effects are growing more severe with each passing year. However, a minority expressed skepticism, viewing the changes in weather patterns as part of a natural cycle rather than the result of human activity.Despite these concerns, Canada's agricultural capacity is robust. In 2023, the nation exported $99 billion worth of farm, fish, and seafood products, making it the eighth-largest food exporter globally. "Canada simply grows more agricultural commodities and produces more food than its population is capable of consuming," wrote Farm Credit Canada in a July 2024 commentary.Internationally, Canada is recognized as one of the most self-sufficient countries. A 2023 study by the Netherlands’ Leiden University found Canada only needs 12.7% of its land to feed its population, making it one of the world's most sustainable agricultural producers, alongside Australia, Argentina, and the United States.Experts suggest climate change could even enhance Canada’s food production. The Department of Agriculture’s 2014 report, Crop Sector Foresight Exercise, predicted longer growing seasons and larger harvests in many regions. Similarly, the Senate agriculture committee heard in 2017 that climate change might expand ranching opportunities into northern territories. “It will probably benefit, at least in the next 100 years, Canadian northern areas,” testified Dr. Evan Fraser of the University of Guelph.Historically, Canada’s food production has been abundant. A 1901 federal report, Food Products Of Canada, praised the nation’s agricultural output, noting that "food is abundant with plenty to spare," a sentiment that remains relevant today..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.