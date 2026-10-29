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Canadians fed up with costly NHL streaming subscriptions as Hockey Night in Canada leaves CBC

The Calgary Flames salute their fans following a 3–1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on February 23, 2013.
The Calgary Flames salute their fans following a 3–1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on February 23, 2013.Courtesy of the Calgary Flames
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