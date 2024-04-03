News

Canadians' home ownership costs average 63.5% of household pre-tax income

Canadians’ median mortgage costs 63.5% of household pre-tax income
Canadians’ median mortgage costs 63.5% of household pre-tax income Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary
Edmonton
Toronto
Mortgage payments
RBC data
high interest rates
RBC economists
Vancouver, BC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news