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Canadians more optimistic about food inflation, despite one in three still struggling to afford food

A new report by Dr. Sylvain Charlebois' Agri-Food Analytics Lab, reports there has been a dip in Canadians' pessimism regarding rising food inflation, despite food expenses remaining the top expense.
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Affordability
Food Inflation
grocery prices
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
The Food Professor
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grocery prices canada
food inflation 2026
Canada affordability
spring 2026 food inflation survey
Canadians more optimistic about food inflation
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Western Standard
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