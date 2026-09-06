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Canadians most proud of freedom, military and hockey despite Ottawa diversity push

Oilers’ Zach Hyman celebrates his second period goal that put the team in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup final for the first time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won it all in 1942.
Oilers’ Zach Hyman celebrates his second period goal that put the team in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup final for the first time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won it all in 1942.NHL.com
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