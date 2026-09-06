Canadians most proud of freedom, military and hockey despite Ottawa diversity push

Canadians continue to identify freedom, the military, hockey and the country’s natural landscape as major sources of national pride, according to federal research that comes amid efforts by the Department of Canadian Heritage to put greater emphasis on indigenous reconciliation, equity and diversity.The findings are contained in Canada Day 2026: National Perspectives Study, commissioned by Canadian Heritage and based on questionnaires completed by 5,164 people across the country.“Primary sources of Canadian pride were wilderness and natural spaces (93%), the country’s natural resources (91%), community support for those in need (90%) and freedom (89%),” researchers wrote.The Canadian Armed Forces and hockey were also cited as sources of pride.The department paid Ottawa-based Quorus Consulting Group Inc. $74,516 to conduct the research.Fireworks remained the biggest attraction for Canadians attending major Canada Day celebrations.“When asked what really moves them at a major Canada Day celebration, the most popular responses included fireworks (48%),” said the report.Researchers also asked respondents to complete the sentence: “Canadians are known for being —.”Being polite was the most popular answer at 29%, followed by friendly at 28% and kind at 26%. Another 3% said Canadians were known for being apologetic.Attitudes varied across the country, particularly when respondents were asked about hockey, freedom, health care and community.“Roughly 4 in 6 respondents described hockey as a source of pride,” said the report.Hockey scored particularly strongly in Saskatchewan, where 87% identified the sport as a source of Canadian pride.Atlantic Canadians were more likely to cite freedom, at 93%.In Ontario, 70% identified the health care system as a source of pride, compared with just 55% in Manitoba..Community spirit ranked particularly high in Western Canada. Eighty-seven percent of respondents in Alberta and British Columbia said they were “proud of the small things that people do for each other in their community.”In Quebec, 83% identified arts and culture as a major source of pride.The results were less decisive when Canadians were asked about using Canada Day to reflect on indigenous issues.Asked whether Canada Day was an occasion to “take a moment for reflection and respect toward Indigenous people and the path toward reconciliation,” 21% disagreed while another 25% expressed no opinion.The findings come after Canadian Heritage previously called for Canada Day and other commemorations to place greater emphasis on reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion.A 2024 department report, Evaluation Of The Celebration And Commemoration Program, said “societal values are continuing to shift.”“There are opportunities to work towards even greater engagement of Indigenous peoples and for more outreach to equity communities to better align department activities with the ongoing evolution of Canadian identity and to ensure intended outcomes are reached,” the report said.The evaluation also linked changing attitudes toward national celebrations to greater awareness of colonialism.“As Canadians learn more about the history of colonialism in Canada and about Indigenous culture there are changing ideas about how to celebrate Canada Day and other longstanding events and historical figures,” it said.“There are opportunities to further improve alignment with priorities related to reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion.”