Canadians now prioritize trade with China over human rights concerns

A growing majority of Canadians now view economic engagement with China as more important than focusing on the country’s human rights record, a new Angus Reid Institute poll shows. Three-in-five respondents (59%) said trade and investment opportunities should be Canada’s main priority, marking a sharp shift from recent years when human rights concerns dominated public opinion.The survey found just 23% of Canadians now see China as an “enemy” or “threat,” down from 62% in 2023, while those favouring cautious engagement doubled to 51%. Only 22% would approach the relationship as a friend or ally.The results come after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 2025 trip to China — the first by a Canadian prime minister since 2017 — and Canada’s recent trade deal with Beijing. The agreement reduced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and allowed up to 49,000 imports per year, while securing lower Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural products. Overall, 65% of Canadians describe the deal as positive, compared with 22% who see it as negative. Provinces most affected by the trade, including Saskatchewan and Ontario, largely agreed with the assessment..The shift reflects concerns over the weakening foundation of Canada-U.S. economic cooperation under former President Donald Trump, combined with Carney’s outreach to the Chinese government. Between 2019 and 2022, most Canadians prioritised China’s human rights record over trade, but that balance has now tilted decisively toward economic opportunities.The Angus Reid Institute’s findings underscore a recalibration in Canadian public opinion, signalling broad support for Carney’s trade-first approach as Ottawa seeks to strengthen its position in a shifting global economy.