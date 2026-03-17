Canadians oppose military role in Iran conflict as gas prices surge and behaviour shifts

CALGARY — Canadians overwhelmingly reject any military involvement in the escalating conflict with Iran, even as rising fuel costs linked to the crisis begin to hit households across the country.New polling from the Angus Reid Institute shows 74% of Canadians oppose deploying the Canadian Armed Forces in the conflict, compared to just 10% who support involvement. Another 15% said they were unsure.The findings come as Prime Minister Mark Carney has struck a cautious tone on the issue, telling Parliament that Canada “will never participate,” despite growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for allied support in the region.Support for any form of Canadian military participation remains in the single digits. Just 4% would back sending aircraft for strike missions, while another 4% support deploying ground troops in the event of an invasion. The highest level of support — 6% — was for providing intelligence or cybersecurity assistance.Backing for involvement varies by political affiliation, with 21% of past Conservative voters supporting a role compared to just 3% of Liberals and 5% of New Democrat supporters..While Canadians largely want to stay out of the conflict, its economic impact is already being felt at home, particularly at the gas pump. With disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices have jumped between 20 and 25 cents per litre in many parts of the country.The rising costs are changing behaviour. About 23% of Canadians say higher gas prices have significantly affected their household finances, while another 44% report a more moderate impact. Overall, roughly three-in-five say they have adjusted their habits by driving less, combining trips or turning to alternative transportation.The poll also found strong public attention on the conflict, with three-quarters of Canadians saying they are following developments closely. Interest is highest among men over 55, at 87%, and lowest among women under 35, at 58%.Despite the global tensions, the data suggests Canadians remain firmly opposed to military involvement, even as the economic ripple effects of the conflict continue to grow.