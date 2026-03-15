Canadians overwhelmingly support removing Andrew from royal succession

Canadians are signalling they want former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor formally cut from the line of succession, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute. Public support comes after Mountbatten-Windsor lost his royal titles and residence following his association with Jeffrey Epstein, but remains legally in line for the crown.Prime Minister Mark Carney has voiced support for removing the former prince from succession, a position echoed by the public. The poll found 84% of Canadians back the move, with 73% expressing strong agreement. Support spans demographics, reflecting broad consensus that Mountbatten-Windsor should no longer hold a place in royalty.The same survey underscores Canadians’ indifference toward the royal family more generally. Half of respondents (51%) said the Windsors are personally irrelevant, while an additional 25% said their relevance is declining.Canadians also appear divided on the future of the monarchy itself. More respondents would prefer to end Canada’s constitutional monarchy (47%) than continue it for generations (29%), while 48% oppose recognizing King Charles III as head of state compared with 42% in support. Opposition includes aspects such as appearing on currency or swearing allegiance to the crown.