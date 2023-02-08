Justin Trudeau

Cabinet is on the wrong track and appears overwhelmed by events, Canadians told pollsters in Privy Council in-house research.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, participants in federal focus groups also gave cabinet a failing grade when it comes to tackling inflation.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Overwhelmed = unqualified.

Kim Stordy
Kim Stordy

Taking Criminal Trudeau and his useless Cronies out of power would reduce Inflation, and take Canada back as a World Class Economy

guest310
guest310

What would you expect from a PM who's not into monetary policy, who spends more of his time collaborating with the WEF big whigs. More concerned about his world image rather than taking care of business back home. What do you expect from our gov't Freehand always off giving little speeches at Nato, WEF, no worries the budget will balance itself. There's been allot of PM come and go in my lifetime and their just off into the sunset, I make a proclamation right now Trudeau will be the most hated PM in our history .

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

With literally a child psychopath “in charge” and as “leader” who’s surprised ?

Canada is an unserious country led by weak woketards, imbeciles and “diversity” pick appointments

Competency isn’t even a remote consideration

Forgettable
Forgettable

The entire regime is a waste of money. Stop electing and paying these parasites, they provide no value whatsoever.

WCanada
WCanada

Yeah, we know. Who is going to do something about it?

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

More wasted money.

timagis
timagis

And another 2.4 million wasted on what we all know! Trudeau must go!!

Tatanka
Tatanka

The despicable M''''fecker should've never been.

G K
G K

You won't hear anything about this from Rotten Rosie on the CBC.

