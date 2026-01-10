Canadians say property crime rising, call for tougher bail laws and more police

OTTAWA — Canadians in Privy Council focus groups say property crimes such as auto theft and home invasions have become commonplace, and many believe Parliament should toughen bail laws to keep repeat offenders off the streets.Blacklock's Reporter says a government-commissioned report found virtually all participants rated crime in their communities as a major concern. The report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, said respondents cited a wide range of criminal activity, including automobile theft, violent assaults, gang and drug-related activity, and home invasions. Many noted that friends or family members had recently been victims of property crimes.Participants largely attributed rising crime to social pressures such as high cost of living, job loss, extreme poverty, homelessness, and increasing mental health and addiction challenges. “Several believed a perceived rise in issues related to mental health and addiction had led to many falling into lifestyles where criminal behaviour was more prevalent,” the report said..Several respondents argued that Parliament should implement harsher consequences for repeat offenders, particularly those who violate bail conditions, as a deterrent against ongoing criminal activity. Only a small number suggested stricter gun laws.Focus group participants also called for more police, recommending increased federal spending to hire additional law enforcement personnel and raise their visibility in communities. Many felt the government should also place greater emphasis on cracking down on gangs and criminal organizations, which they viewed as the main drivers of crime in their areas.The findings were drawn from suburban focus groups in southern British Columbia and Ontario, conducted under a $1.6 million contract with Toronto pollster The Strategic Counsel. The results reflect growing public concern over crime and pressure on federal policymakers to take action.