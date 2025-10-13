News

Canadians skeptical White House warmth will ease trade tensions

Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Washington on TuesdayScreenshot/CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Angus Reid
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Canada-U.S. trade war

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news