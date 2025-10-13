Canadians skeptical White House warmth will ease trade tensions

Despite cordial exchanges in Washington this week, most Canadians remain unconvinced that progress is coming in the U.S.–Canada trade dispute, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.Two-thirds (67%) of Canadians say the friendly tone between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney is merely optics and will not lead to a meaningful deal. Just 20% say the warmer relations give them hope for a mutually beneficial agreement, which is already months past a Trump-imposed August deadline.Confidence in a good trade outcome has been falling steadily. In July, 46% of Canadians said they were confident a deal would benefit the country, with 45% expressing doubt. That dropped to 43% in August and September, and now only 35% are confident, while 58% are not..Trump’s unpredictability is driving the decline. A majority of Canadians (58%) blame the U.S. president for their disillusionment. Among 2025 Liberal voters, 95% cite Trump as the source of concern, while 37% of Conservative voters share that view.The data also underscore the deep unpopularity of the Trump administration in Canada: 71% view it negatively, with approval highest in Saskatchewan at 29% and lowest in Atlantic Canada at 9%. Mark Carney, meanwhile, maintains steady approval at 50%, with Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc urging hope that both sides will “quickly” reach deals on key exports such as steel and aluminum.