Canadians sour on national economy but say their own households are holding up

Canadians are increasingly gloomy about the state of the national economy even as most say their own household finances remain relatively stable, new polling shows.Just 35% of Canadians say the economy is in good or very good shape, down sharply from 49% in June, according to the Angus Reid Institute. Three-in-five say the national outlook is poor or very poor.By contrast, 68% of Canadians describe their own household finances as good or very good, a figure that has slipped only slightly this year.The numbers show a sharp split across regions and age groups. Retirement-age Canadians are evenly split, with 48% saying the economy is good and 48% saying poor. Younger Canadians are roughly twice as likely to rate the economy negatively as positively..Albertans (51%) and Saskatchewan residents (46%) are most upbeat about their provincial economies, while Quebecers are least likely to express confidence at just 32%.Two-in-five Canadians say they are worse off than a year ago, while 16% report being better off and 43% say their situation is unchanged.The findings come as governments across the country revise projections and brace for deficits, with economic optimism fading since the early days of the Carney Liberal government.