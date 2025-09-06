Canadians split as Ottawa weighs ending hybrid work for federal employees

Canadians are divided over whether federal public servants should be forced back into the office full time, with new polling showing nearly as many oppose the idea as support it.An Angus Reid Institute survey found 45% of Canadians back ending hybrid work for federal employees, while 43% oppose it. Among public sector workers themselves, opposition is higher at 53%, compared to just 36% in favour.For now, Ottawa requires most federal employees to be in the office at least three days a week, and executives four. .That policy has majority support at 57%. The Trudeau government has left open the possibility of mandating a full return, as Ontario has already done for its provincial workforce starting in January.The survey revealed stark generational and gender divides. A majority of older Canadians (59%) and more than half of men (52%) want hybrid work to end. By contrast, 56% of Canadians under 35 and nearly half of women oppose ending remote work.Canadians with experience working from home are also much more likely to push back, with 64% against a full return compared to 47% among those who never worked remotely. Opposition is strongest within the public sector, while private sector employees were less resistant at 44%.