News

Canadians split between Habs and Oilers as playoffs begin, but most say they’ll back any Canadian cup run

Oilers’ Zach Hyman celebrates his second period goal that put the team in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup final for the first time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won it all in 1942.
Oilers’ Zach Hyman celebrates his second period goal that put the team in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup final for the first time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won it all in 1942.NHL.com
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Angus Reid Institute
Stanley Cup
Montreal Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers
Ottawa Senators

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news