Canadians still skeptical of EVs despite federal rebates and sales mandates

Canadians remain unconvinced electric vehicles are reliable or affordable despite years of federal promotion, $5,000 rebates and planned sales mandates, according to internal Department of Natural Resources research.Blacklock's Reporter says federal pollsters found many Canadians continue to question electric vehicle charging capacity, maintenance costs, resale value and performance in cold weather.“Uncertainty persists around issues such as charging capacity, maintenance costs and resale value,” wrote researchers.The report, Canadians’ Awareness, Knowledge And Attitudes Related To Zero-Emission Vehicles, found 22% of respondents said they were “not at all likely” to purchase a zero-emission vehicle as their next vehicle. Another 20% said they were “very unlikely” to do so.Only 33% said they were somewhat or very likely to buy one, typically respondents with a university education and household income above $150,000.“Consumer awareness, knowledge and acceptance of new zero emission vehicle technologies have been acknowledged by all stakeholders as critical,” said the report.Only 38% of Canadians surveyed believed a zero-emission vehicle would save them money over the long term, while 33% said they would only buy one as a second household vehicle..The findings were based on questionnaires completed by 3,035 people nationwide. Natural Resources Canada paid Ottawa-based Ekos Research Associates Inc. $70,759 for the study.“Canadians hold mixed views on zero emission vehicles with persistent uncertainty about key aspects of ownership,” said the report. “Most Canadians believe the vehicles are beneficial for the environment but a clear majority view them as too expensive.”The survey found 58% said electric vehicles perform poorly in cold weather and cannot travel far enough on a full charge. Another 57% said there are too few charging stations where they drive.Researchers said the typical motorist owns one vehicle, drives more than 100 kilometres a week and expects to spend less than $40,000 on their next vehicle. Only 21% said they were willing to spend more than $55,000.The report was dated March 9, one month after cabinet suspended electric vehicle sales quotas.A majority of respondents, 62%, said they were aware of the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard.“Only 3 in 10, 35%, support a sales mandate ensuring that by a future date all new vehicles sold must be zero emission,” wrote researchers.Forty-nine % opposed the mandate, while 16% had no opinion.The federal standard had set a minimum electric vehicle sales quota of 20% of new vehicles in 2026, rising incrementally to 100% by 2035.Cabinet suspended the quota Feb. 5 after complaints from auto manufacturers, dealers and 141 MPs who voted last June 17 to repeal the measure.