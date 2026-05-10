Canadians support universal palliative care, but many unsure they could access it when needed

Most Canadians say they would want palliative care if faced with serious illness, but far fewer believe the system would actually be able to deliver it to them, according to new national polling data highlighting a widening gap between public expectations and health-care capacity.A report from the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with Cardus and the Palliative Institute, finds that while palliative care is widely supported in principle, access remains uneven and confidence in availability is significantly lower than demand.The findings show four-in-five Canadians say they would consider palliative care if needed, yet only 57% are confident they would be able to access it. The data suggests a system stretched by regional disparities, staffing shortages and limited in-home supports.Palliative care, which provides physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological support for patients at any stage of serious illness, is often misunderstood as being limited to end-of-life treatment. The survey indicates two-thirds of Canadians still believe it is only intended for those who are dying.Despite that misconception, awareness of the service is relatively high. One-quarter of respondents say they know “a lot” about palliative care, while another 63% say they know “a little.” When tested on basic knowledge, 64% correctly identified at least half of the statements about palliative care..Personal experience is also common. Half of Canadians say they know a close friend or family member who has received palliative care within the past five years, and among those individuals, one-in-five report difficulty accessing services.Concerns about capacity are widespread. Many respondents point to shortages of beds, inconsistent availability across regions and limited rural access as major problems within the system. At the same time, demand for home-based care continues to rise as Canadians express a preference for receiving support outside of hospitals.Despite these challenges, public support for expanding access is overwhelming. Nine-in-10 Canadians say high-quality, fully funded palliative care should be available as a right to all citizens, even though it is not formally guaranteed under the Canada Health Act.