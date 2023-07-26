Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian travellers will soon have to receive a travel permit through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) to enter most European countries.
The ETIAS application form will ask travellers to provide personal information, such as name, address, passport details, and current occupation, according to a press release. The European Union Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs said the application will contain past questions about travel to conflict zones or criminal convictions.
Canadians will be required to indicate their travel plans in Europe, starting in 2024.
The European Union Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs said travellers who declare they have a family member with citizenship in a European country requiring ETIAS will be asked to provide further details about their family ties.
If people are having a third person submit an application on their behalf, it said they will have to provide their name, contact details, and information about their relationship.
When applying for an ETIAS, travellers will not be required to provide any information about their health or vaccine status. They will not be requested to provide any biometric data such as fingerprints.
Travellers will be able to apply for ETIAS using the official website or through the mobile app. It will cost $10 to apply except if they fall under one of the exemptions.
Once the application has been submitted, it will be cross-checked against the data stored in other European databases such as the Schengen Information System, Visa Information System, and Entry/Exit System.
The EU concluded by saying the automatic processing should not take more than a few minutes, and the applicants will get the reply by email. In the rare case further information is needed to decide on the application, it said it can take up to 30 days to receive the reply.
I’m surprised it took so long. With Trudeau allowing the rif-raff of the world to enter Canada unchallenged, many would use that to enter European countries that would have excluded them otherwise
