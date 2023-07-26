European travel

A photo taken on a backpacking budgeted trip to Europe. 

 Courtesy Kokorowashinjin/Wikimedia Commons

Canadian travellers will soon have to receive a travel permit through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) to enter most European countries. 

The ETIAS application form will ask travellers to provide personal information, such as name, address, passport details, and current occupation, according to a press release. The European Union Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs said the application will contain past questions about travel to conflict zones or criminal convictions. 

(1) comment

Footloose
Footloose

I’m surprised it took so long. With Trudeau allowing the rif-raff of the world to enter Canada unchallenged, many would use that to enter European countries that would have excluded them otherwise

